No. 8 Red Hawks defeat Bobcats

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team rallied late for a 65-60 season-opening win against Bryant & Stratton College on Sunday in a game played at Atlantic Shores Christian Academy.
Camari Jeter and Kelis Carmon paced the Red Hawks (1-0, 1-0 in Region 10) with 16 points apiece, while Makayla Weaver added 11 points in the contest.
Carmon scored 14 of her 16 points during the second half, while 12 of Jeter’s points came from made 3-pointers.
Tied or within one point of each other at the end of the first three quarters of Sunday’s contest, the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) were able to gain the late advantage by scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter.
Trailing 47-41 with 8:15 left in the game, the Red Hawks answered with a 10-0 run during a three-minute span to retake the lead for good.
Carmon scored five of those 10 points during the important run, while Kenzley Dunlap made a 3-pointer and Azuria Barrino made a lay up.
Despite building a nine-point lead in the game’s closing moments, CVCC had to hold off a furious charge late by the Bobcats. Jeter made a pair of free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining, giving her team the cushion it needed to hold on for the victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday for its first home game of the 2020-21 season when it hosts rival Caldwell at the Tarlton Complex.
Tipoff for that contest is 3 p.m. Fans are not be permitted to attend, but the game will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live.
3 CVCC teams rise in polls; men’s hoops in top 20 for first time
Three CVCC athletic teams moved up in this week’s rankings by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The polls, which were released on Monday, showcased both the Red Hawk volleyball and women’s basketball teams in the No. 5 spot in their respective Division II polls.
Last week, the CVCC volleyball program debuted at No. 7 in the NJCAA DII volleyball poll, while the Catawba Valley women’s basketball program entered at No. 8 in the NCJAA DII women's basketball rankings.
A week after receiving votes for a second straight preseason, the CVCC men’s basketball program entered the top 20 rankings for the first time in program history.
The Red Hawks, who are coming off a 95-55 win against the Montreat JV team on Friday, debuted at No. 20.
The CVCC baseball team, which makes its season debut on Feb. 11, is also ranked No. 19. The next NJCAA baseball and softball polls will be released in two weeks.
Two of these four ranked Red Hawk teams will be back in action this week.
The CVCC men’s basketball team travels to face Guilford Tech in its conference opener on Wednesday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Jamestown.
The fifth-ranked Red Hawk volleyball team travels to Wilmington on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup with Cape Fear in its second conference match of the season.
The next game for the CVCC women’s basketball team is on Tuesday, Feb. 2 against the Belmont Abbey JV squad.