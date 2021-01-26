No. 8 Red Hawks defeat Bobcats

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team rallied late for a 65-60 season-opening win against Bryant & Stratton College on Sunday in a game played at Atlantic Shores Christian Academy.

Camari Jeter and Kelis Carmon paced the Red Hawks (1-0, 1-0 in Region 10) with 16 points apiece, while Makayla Weaver added 11 points in the contest.

Carmon scored 14 of her 16 points during the second half, while 12 of Jeter’s points came from made 3-pointers.

Tied or within one point of each other at the end of the first three quarters of Sunday’s contest, the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1) were able to gain the late advantage by scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter.

Trailing 47-41 with 8:15 left in the game, the Red Hawks answered with a 10-0 run during a three-minute span to retake the lead for good.

Carmon scored five of those 10 points during the important run, while Kenzley Dunlap made a 3-pointer and Azuria Barrino made a lay up.

Despite building a nine-point lead in the game’s closing moments, CVCC had to hold off a furious charge late by the Bobcats. Jeter made a pair of free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining, giving her team the cushion it needed to hold on for the victory.