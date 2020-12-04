No. 8 NC State women beat No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — North Carolina State coach Wes Moore channeled two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Parcells after the Wolfpack's landmark victory over No. 1 South Carolina.

Raina Perez hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:07 left and Kayla Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds and the eighth-ranked Wolfpack ended the Gamecocks' 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 victory Thursday night.

Moore, like his players, was happy with the victory in the road opener. But it's far too early for anyone to think the Wolfpack can now coast through the season.

“Parcells used to talk about, ‘Big game, next game,’” Moore said. “We're going to have to make sure we're ready to play on Sunday. But we're going to enjoy this one for about 24 hours.”

There was plenty to enjoy.

Along with Jones, Jakia Brown-Turner had a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards. And during crunch time, the Wolfpack outscored South Carolina 11-2 over the final five minutes.

The Wolfpack (3-0) beat a top-ranked opponent for the first time since knocking off Duke in the 2007 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.