No. 8 Duke beats Wake Forest

“It felt like kind of how we played at the beginning of the season,” junior Wendell Moore Jr. said. “It was a lot of fun — guys sharing the ball, a lot of guys smiling. you're not even knowing who's scoring. You just know Duke's scoring.”

Griffin ended the first half by pump-faking Khadim Sy off his feet and then stepping over to knock down a corner 3-pointer just before the horn for the 35-29 lead.

“That 3 that they hit at the end, it was a big shot for them," said Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, who had all 14 of his points in the second half after battling early foul trouble. "... And it kind of carried over.”

The Blue Devils made their last four shots of the first half, then roared out of the break by making their first nine shots amid a 22-1 run.

Alondes Williams scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons, who had the Blue Devils in a tight game coming down the first-half stretch and led 29-27 on Dallas Walton's and-1 dunk with 54.1 seconds left. But the Demon Deacons erased a stretch of quality minutes with a shaky finish — namely a throwaway leading to one 3, an offensive foul leading to Griffin's end-of-half one — to jumpstart Duke's landslide of made shots.