No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59

DURHAM — AJ Griffin hit five 3-pointers — the most by a Duke player this season — and the sixth-ranked Blue Devils routed visiting Syracuse 79-59 Saturday.

Griffin was one of four players for Duke (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, joining Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams. Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Jesse Edwards led Syracuse (9-10, 3-5) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim also had 12 points.

Griffin swished 3-pointers on his first two shots to spark Duke's 11-2 run out of the gate. Syracuse surged back with a 13-5 stretch but never took the lead from Duke.

A 24-11 run from the Blue Devils to start the second half extended their lead to 27. Moore tallied 10 points during that span. Duke grew its lead to 31 points during the second half.

Joey Baker had 11 points and Jeremy Roach dished out a career-high nine assists for Duke.

Saturday marked the 16th meeting between Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who are 1-2 atop the career wins list among Division I men's basketball coaches. Krzyzewski leads the head-to-head series 11-5.