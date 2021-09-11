No. 6 Clemson must improve 'details' against SC State

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney understands what cost his sixth-ranked Tigers in their season opener — and he understands what it’ll take to get it fixed.

The rebound starts today when the Tigers (0-1) open their home season against South Carolina State (0-1), an instate, FCS program.

Swinney said the Tigers played with toughness throughout their 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia last week. He said the mistakes they made were with technique.

“We have to improve on details and precision,” Swinney said. “Football punishes you for mistakes and rewards details.”

Count on the Tigers to pay attention to the details this week.

“From what I saw, this team has what it takes,” Swinney said of his group. “That’s exciting to me as we move forward.”

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s first-year starter at quarterback, will look to improve his game as well after struggling. Georgia sacked him seven times.

Even though the Tigers’ tailbacks and and offensive line didn’t help, Uiagalelei took the blame for the offensive struggles. He’s also confident he and the offense will correct their mistakes and crank things up.