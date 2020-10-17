No. 5 Tar Heels aim for 4-0 start in trip to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — North Carolina is unbeaten and has its highest ranking in more than two decades, even as the fifth-ranked Tar Heels have yet to have a strong performance from their offense and defense in the same game.

It’s the perfect scenario for coach Mack Brown entering tonight’s game at Florida State: a good start to build momentum, yet plenty to improve if the Tar Heels want to contend with No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

“Right now we’re a work in progress,” Brown said. “We’re getting better. The ranking is ahead of where we are I think, because we’re not consistently good enough right now on defense. The offense hasn’t shown the ability to do it every week. So we’ve got to do that.”

The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) are coming off a dominating offensive output against then-No. 19 Virginia Tech with 56 points and 656 yards. But that offense hadn’t been nearly as sharp in the first two wins against Syracuse and Boston College.

The defense led the way with seven sacks against the Orange and the clinching interception on the Eagles’ late 2-point conversion for the tie. But as the offense took off against Virginia Tech, the defense gave up 45 points and 495 yards with three starters down to injury.