No. 5 Duke rolls after Citadel coach taken to hospital

DURHAM — No. 5 Duke beat The Citadel 107-81 Monday night after Bulldogs coach Duggar Baucom collapsed on the court barely a minute into the game and was taken to a hospital.

Baucom fell along the sideline and was taken to Duke University Hospital. The 61-year-old Baucom was conscious as he was helped out of the gym by medical personnel.

“All things considered, he’s as good as he can be,” associate head coach Jake Castleberry said. “He was coherent the entire time. ... He just said he was in pain.”

Team spokesman John Brush said later that Baucom was in good spirits and would remain in the hospital overnight. He was set to return with the team Tuesday morning to Charleston, South Carolina.

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown scored off an offensive rebound just before play was stopped for Baucom, who is in his seventh season at the school. Castleberry took over on The Citadel’s bench.

The Bulldogs dealt with the incident by refocusing quickly.

“When you go to school at The Citadel, you face some pretty challenging stuff,” Castleberry said. “As scary as that is and as ... terrifying. They know they got to push through. That’s what you’re taught day-in and day-out.”