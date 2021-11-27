No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS — In a town known for major championship fights, it seemed only fitting a long-anticipated 40-minute heavyweight bout between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 5 Duke take place in Las Vegas.

Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to help Duke hold off a turnover-prone Gonzaga team 84-81 on Friday night in front of an announced 20,389 fans — the largest basketball crowd ever in Nevada.

“It’s just a really big-time game, what a great crowd,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is in his final year at the helm of the Duke Blue Devils (7-0). “We thought it might be a showcase game and it was. But having this type of crowd was amazing. Obviously, we feel great about the win, and we think we beat an outstanding basketball team.”

That's saying something, considering Gonzaga coach Mark Few shapes his program after Duke.

“We’ve always asked over the years before we’ve had to make decisions on anything — how we travel, how we operate, how we schedule, facility-wise — the first question always is, ‘What’s Duke doing?'" Few said. “I don’t think I can pay any higher respect than that."

Unfortunately for Few, his Bulldogs’ best couldn’t match the resilience of Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.