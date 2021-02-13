 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 4 Red Hawks suffer first setback
0 comments

No. 4 Red Hawks suffer first setback

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOUISBURG — The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program suffered its first setback of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, falling 92-68 to No. 19 Louisburg at the Roger Taylor Athletic Center.

Kelis Carmon and Ariana Montgomery paced the Red Hawks (3-1, 2-1 Region 10) with 17 points apiece in the contest.

CVCC led 19-16 after the first quarter of play, but a 23-point second quarter propelled the Hurricanes into a 38-37 lead at halftime.

The Red Hawks and Hurricanes battled back and forth in the third quarter before Louisburg used a late run at the end of the stanza to take a 59-53 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Leading by just five points late, the Hurricanes closed the game on a 24-5 run in the final 7:27 to pull away and earn the Region 10 win.

The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to bounce back today when it returns to conference action against Cape Fear Community College. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

Kelis Carmon

Kelis Carmon 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert