No. 4 Red Hawks suffer first setback

LOUISBURG — The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program suffered its first setback of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, falling 92-68 to No. 19 Louisburg at the Roger Taylor Athletic Center.

Kelis Carmon and Ariana Montgomery paced the Red Hawks (3-1, 2-1 Region 10) with 17 points apiece in the contest.

CVCC led 19-16 after the first quarter of play, but a 23-point second quarter propelled the Hurricanes into a 38-37 lead at halftime.

The Red Hawks and Hurricanes battled back and forth in the third quarter before Louisburg used a late run at the end of the stanza to take a 59-53 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Leading by just five points late, the Hurricanes closed the game on a 24-5 run in the final 7:27 to pull away and earn the Region 10 win.

The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to bounce back today when it returns to conference action against Cape Fear Community College. Tip off is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.