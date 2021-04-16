No. 4 Red Hawks earn 30th win of season

DOBSON — The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned its second win of the season against Surry Community College on Wednesday, winning 13-9 on the road.

With the victory, the Red Hawks secure another 30-win season. They’ve achieved this win mark in every one of their 12 seasons except for last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign.

Tied 5-5 after seven complete innings, Catawba Valley (30-8) erupted for eight runs in the top of the eighth inning, pulling away for the Region 10 win.

First baseman Reece Landmark led the Red Hawks offensively with three hits and an RBI, while left fielder Jack Stevens went 2-for-6 with a team-high three RBIs. Landmark and Stevens recorded two doubles each.

James Goodwin, Jose Vargas and Malik Stephens also drove in two runs each for CVCC.

Red Hawk reliever Jarrett Penland earned his first win of the season. He allowed no hits, no runs, one walk and struck out two batters.

The fourth-ranked CVCC baseball team returns to action this weekend for a huge Region 10 series against No. 5 Patrick Henry at Henkel-Alley Field featuring top-five nationally ranked programs.