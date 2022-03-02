No. 4 Duke routs Pitt in Coach K's final road game

“Congratulations on the most amazing career in basketball," Capel said. “You’ve given so much to the game and so much to us ... I love you.”

Capel later presented Krzyzewski with a steel sculpture of a fist, with the four fingers and the thumb signaling the five pillars of Krzyzewski's pillars of success, something he as employed during his stints at Army, Duke as well as USA Basketball.

The fist served as a metaphor for what awaited the Panthers, who were overwhelmed in the opening minutes as Duke raced to a 16-3 lead and was never really threatened.

Despite the comfortable margin, the 75-year-old Krzyzewski remained fully engaged.

After Hughley opened the second half with a dunk, Krzyzewski sprung off the bench to employ Banchero to be more active, a talking-to that continued even after Duke quickly went back down the court to score.

Krzyzewski animatedly led a timeout huddle even with his team up 24 and less than eight minutes to go, gesturing at each of his five players on the floor during the entire break, trying to soak in as much of his 47th and final season on a college sideline as possible.

UP NEXT