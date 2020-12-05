No. 4 Clemson looks for clincher at struggling Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Clemson is one victory away from a sixth consecutive trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and the No. 4 Tigers would seem to be facing Virginia Tech at the right time.

The Hokies (4-5, 4-4) have lost three straight as their running game, once among the best in the country, has struggled in recent weeks, particularly on third down.

The Tigers (8-1, 7-1) will earn a spot in the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame if they win tonight's contest. They are expecting the Hokies, coming off a bye, to be humming again on offense.

“They stress you. This is a team schematically that really knows what they’re doing and we’re going to have to be ready," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "We’re going to have to play really well, lots of discipline. You don’t stop the run against these guys, you’re in trouble.”

Hokies coach Justin Fuente used the bye week to give veterans some time off and allow younger players to do the brunt of the work in practice, hoping his team will be fresh against the Tigers and against rival Virginia to complete the regular season.