No. 25 Tigers looking for answers against BC

CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 25 Clemson is desperately looking for answers after its disappointing start to the season. Rising Boston College won't be an easy solution to the Tigers' problems.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have lost twice in September for the first time since 2014. That was also the last season Clemson missed the College Football Playoff; now it appears their six-year run may be over.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the team won't dwell on what's happened, but look to fix things going forward.

“Ain't no funeral around here,” he said.

The Tigers have struggled on offense in their three games against Power Five opponents, scoring a combined 38 points against Georgia, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State. Clemson had average more than 40 points a game from 2018-2020.

Clemson's defense has been strong, although it will have lost its third starter since season's end with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee out for the season with a torn ACL.

“Sometimes to make progress, you have to go backwards,” Swinney said. “You won't make progress if you're not more disciplined and don't do things with fundamentals. You have to be better at the basics.”