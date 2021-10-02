No. 24 Wake Forest hosts Louisville seeking 5-0 start

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest is again off to a fast start under coach Dave Clawson and has the best record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He wants the 24th-ranked Demon Deacons to keep building off of that, too, something Wake Forest has been unable to do in past years. The Demon Deacons enter today’s game against visiting Louisville as the league’s only team with multiple conference wins.

“We’ve been here before,” Clawson said. “We’ve been 4-0 four out of the last six years. How do you want to finish? I believe this team is capable of finishing stronger than the ’16, ’17 or ’19 team. But you have to prove it week to week on the field.”

The Demon Deacons (4-0, 2-0 ACC) have won every game by at least 20 points, including at home against winless Florida State and on the road against Virginia to start the league schedule. They’ve reached a point that has tripped them up in those past 4-0 starts under Clawson.

To his point, the 2016 and 2017 teams each lost their fifth game. The 2019 team pushed to 5-0 before losing 62-59 to the Cardinals, who led 28-7 by early in the second quarter on Wake Forest’s home field. And none of those three finished with more than eight wins.