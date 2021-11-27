No. 24 NC State stuns UNC 34-30 with 2 TDs in 26 seconds

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The rivalry has rarely been about more than local pride, but the conference implications for the Wolfpack meant an added layer of intrigue for this 2021 iteration.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but looked dead for much of the night, managing just seven points in the second and third quarters; two touchdowns in 26 seconds changed all that.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels, bowl eligible as of last week, had nothing to play for Friday night except bragging rights — and the chance to play spoiler.

Though Howell, who missed last week’s game against Wofford with an upper-body injury, seemed to be running for his life all night, he managed to run for two scores and keep drives alive with his legs.

A pair of late collapses, however — the busted coverage on Emezie, and the botched onside recovery — proved costly.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I’ve got to do a better job,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “We’ve still got work to do, and that comes back to me.”

UNLIKELY ONSIDE