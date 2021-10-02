No. 23 NC State focuses on Bulldogs after big victory

RALEIGH — Dave Doeren wants to see how No. 23 North Carolina State handles success.

Next up is tonight’s visit from Louisiana Tech in the Wolfpack’s final nonconference game before diving into the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. It comes a week after the Wolfpack earned the program’s first win against six-time reigning ACC champion Clemson since 2011.

“Our goal wasn’t to beat Clemson,” Doeren said. “Our goal was to win every game we play this year, and to be in contention to win this league. So all we’ve done is to move closer to the goal. ... We’ve all seen enough football to know that there’s a lot of teams out there that don’t handle winning very well, and we’re not going to be one of them.”

The double-overtime win against the Tigers pushed the Wolfpack (3-1) into the AP Top 25 as the ACC’s highest-ranked team in a wide-open year, anchored by a defense that ranks among the best in the Bowl Subdivision.

Receiver Emeka Emezie said the Wolfpack did a good job moving on from an early loss at Mississippi State, so it should be ready for this challenge.

“That’s how you can tell we have a mature team, because we bounced back,” Emezie said.