No. 23 App State prepping for Marshall

Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina are basking in some attention after beating teams from the Big 12 last week. Louisiana-Lafayette joined the AP Top 25 at No. 19 this week, its first ranking since 1943.

“I think it speaks volumes for our conference,” Clark said. “It's not surprising to see that.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Clark said Appalachian State spent much time in fall camp focusing on special teams, so he was taken off guard when the Mountaineers allowed a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last week in a 35-20 win over Charlotte.

“It was one of those situations where were weren't staying in our lanes,” Clark said.

IMPRESSIVE RUNNERS

Appalachian State, behind four seniors on the offensive line, compiled 305 rushing yards against Charlotte, including Marcus Williams with 117 and Camerun Peoples with 102. Quarterback Zac Thomas, the Sun Belt's preseason offensive player of the year, has averaged 5 yards per carry for his career and has six interceptions in each of the past two seasons.