No. 21 Tusculum ends L-R’s 2-game winning streak

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team only had seven active players on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Bears from giving 21st-ranked Tusculum a close battle at Shuford Gym. Nevertheless, the visiting Pioneers proved to be too much for L-R in a 61-54 victory that snapped the Bears’ two-game winning streak.

With the win, Tusculum (11-1, 11-1 South Atlantic Conference) has now swept four consecutive season series with the Bears. Additionally, the Pioneers have won all six of their road contests this season.

Tusculum’s Maddie Sutton led all scorers with 18 points, and she also pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out four assists. Aliyah Miller added 14 points and four boards, while Brianna Dixon had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

L-R (3-8, 3-8) was paced by 12 points from Ashley Woodroffe, while Korbin Tipton finished with 11. Sydney Wilson had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Bears, who only used six players — three of whom (Woodroffe, Tipton and Addisen DeLucas) played all 40 minutes.

Speaking of DeLucas, she had three steals on Saturday to finish with 12 steals in three games this past week. Meanwhile, Nakia Hooks led the Bears with 10 rebounds to increase her season average to 8.3 rebounds per game.

L-R travels to Coker on Wednesday, while Tusculum hosts Anderson (South Carolina). Both games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.