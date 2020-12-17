No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame

INJURY UPDATE

Krzyzewski said Johnson will miss at least two to three weeks and maybe more.

“He has a foot problem that I’m not going to say exactly what it is,” Krzyzewski said, “but he’s in a boot. He’ll be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be back in two to three weeks.”

WERTZ DEBUTS

With the NCAA on Wednesday granting all Division I transfers immediate eligibility this season, Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz made his season debut.

“It was kind of tough because I didn’t know it was going to happen,” said Wertz, who averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists as a sophomore last season at Santa Clara. “I prepared like I was going to play, even though we didn’t find out until later this afternoon.”

Wertz scored nine points in 20 minutes off the bench.

“I thought he did everything we asked of him and got more comfortable in the second half,” Brey said. “And he may have been our best defensive guard. … He’s going to be a big, big part of things moving forward.”

UP NEXT