No. 21 Duke tops Wake Forest 79-68 in Krzyzewski's return

“It's demoralizing to your defense when your first-shot defense, you make them miss and then you don't get the rebound," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “And credit to Duke, they were aggressive on the glass in the second half, especially their guards.”

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons haven't won in Cameron Indoor Stadium since January 1997, during eventual NBA star Tim Duncan's final college season. They shot well enough for stretches of this one, though they went just 2 for 10 behind the 3-point arc after halftime and committed 15 turnovers (seven from midyear enrollee Carter Whitt). The struggles to keep Duke off the glass for extra looks also was a key factor as the Blue Devils took over in a game tied at 55 with 11:45 left.

Duke: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led Duke in the BC win as the Blue Devils rallied from 16 down in that one, though the school announced Saturday morning that Krzyzewski would return for this game. Hurt led the way by making 10 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers, including a big one with about 3 1/2 minutes left that gave him a new career-high output.

UP NEXT