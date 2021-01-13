No. 20 Virginia Tech holds off No. 19 Duke

“I was telling (teammates), ‘We’ve got to go,'” Radford said.

“I saw a level of poise,” Young said. “I didn’t want to call timeout when Duke took off on us in the second half. Part of that was by design. I wanted to see us figure it out and fight through it."

Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jeremy Roach led Duke (5-3, 3-1) with 22 points. Hurt, the ACC’s leading scorer (19.6 points per game), finished with 20.

“They’re really good,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of the Hokies. “Mike’s team, they know who they are.

“In the first half, they really hit us hard,” he added. "They played great defense, really strong, physical. They played tough, and it knocked us back. We have not played in an ACC game like that, our players, especially the freshmen.”

BIG PICTURE: