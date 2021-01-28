No. 20 Red Hawks topple Titans

JAMESTOWN — The 20th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team added to its program history on Wednesday with a 94-72 victory against Guilford Tech at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA.

The win is the first-ever in program history for the CVCC men’s basketball program as a ranked team.

E.J. Thomas paced the Red Hawks (2-0, 1-0 in Region 10) with a team-high 14 points.

Three other Catawba Valley men’s basketball players also reached double figures in scoring, including Donovan Evans with 13 points, Jaylen Prioleau with 11 points and Tony Hauser with 10 points.

The Red Hawks took a 49-32 lead at halftime paced by 10 points from Thomas, nine points from Malik Hamrick and eight points from Derrick Molden.

Evans and Hauser powered Catawba Valley in the second half, scoring 11 and 10 of their points in the contest, respectively, during the half.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday with its first home conference contest of the 2020-21 season. The Red Hawks welcome Bryant & Stratton College for a 3 p.m. contest at the Tarlton Complex.

Fans are not allowed to attend, but the game will be streamed exclusively on the Red Hawks YouTube page at www.youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live.