No. 20 Red Hawks improve to 23-1; win streak now at 18

The 20th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a pair of doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against Spartanburg Methodist and Southwest Virginia — extending its winning streak to a program-record 18 games.

With the four wins, the Red Hawks improve to 23-1 overall and 10-0 in Region 10 play.

“This is a special group to say the least,” said Red Hawk head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “We had a really good recruiting class coming in backed up by a good corps coming back from last year. I felt like we could make some noise this year. I give credit to our players. They are knocking it out of the park right now and playing awesome.”

No. 20 Catawba Valley 6, Spartanburg Methodist 4

Behind a three-RBI performance from Emma Kuproski, the Red Hawks defeated the Pioneers during Game 1 of their doubleheader on Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Catawba Valley took an early 2-0 lead against Spartanburg Methodist, scoring one run on a Jessica Cannon double during the third inning and a solo home run by Lillie Pennington in the fourth inning.

Leading 3-1 heading into the seventh inning, Kuproski’s three-run homer put Catawba Valley ahead comfortably 6-1.

The Pioneers rallied to score threes runs of their own in the seventh inning, but Red Hawk starting pitcher Cali Hinnant forced a groundout with the tying run at home plate to seal the road victory.

Hinnant recorded her 10th win of the season. She allowed two hits, no earned runs and struck out seven batters.

No. 20 Catawba Valley 10, Spartanburg Methodist 5

Led by three RBIs each from Lillie Pennington, Emma Kuproski and Laynie Hudgins, the Red Hawks completed the doubleheader sweep on Friday with a five-run victory against the Division I Pioneers.

CVCC scored four runs apiece in the second and fourth innings, including a two-run home run by Hudgins in the second inning, to power ahead for good in the contest.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Jillian Jones earned her eighth win of 2022. The freshman from Lenoir allowed six hits, three runs, one walk and struck out one batter to improve to 8-0 on the season.

No. 20 Catawba Valley 11, Southwest Virginia 0

The Red Hawks powered ahead with a three-run first inning and never looked back in a five-inning run-rule victory against the Eagles in Game 1 of Saturday’s conference doubleheader.

Lillie Pennington and Kiana Mullner drove in a team-high two RBIs each in the contest. They were two of seven Red Hawks who recorded at least one RBI in Saturday’s first game.

Catawba Valley sophomore pitcher Cali Hinnant allowed five hits, one walk and struck out six batters to earn the win. She improves to 11-0 on the season.

No. 20 Catawba Valley 8, Southwest Virginia 0

The Red Hawks closed out the doubleheader sweep on Saturday and picked up their 10th conference win, defeating the Eagles by run-rule fashion for the second straight contest.

Jessica Cannon, Emma Kuproski and Lillie Pennington led the charge for CVCC — all going 3-for-3 at the plate. Cannon tallied a team-best two doubles, Kuproski led Catawba Valley with three RBIs and Pennington added one RBI.

Alyssa Kropski’s pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth inning completed the walk-off run-rule victory for the Red Hawks.

Payton Thomas pitched a complete game for Catawba Valley, earning her second win of the 2022 season. She allowed three hits, one walk and struck out five batters in her five-inning performance in the circle.

The 20th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action today for a home doubleheader against the Belmont Abbey JV team. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center.