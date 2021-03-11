No. 2 Red Hawks weather Storm

THOMASVILLE — The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team continued a busy week on Tuesday, knocking off Davidson-Davie Community College 3-0 in its second match in as many days after also sweeping Surry Community College at home on Monday.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-11 and 25-19.

Middle hitter Delaney Conner led CVCC (9-0, 7-0 in Region 10) with a team-high 11 kills, while outside hitter Carter Gibson and setter Amber Barker added seven kills each.

Barker’s team-high 24 assists helped to facilitate a Catawba Valley attack that accounted for 37 total kills.

Defensively, libero Caitlin Dailey recorded the most digs for CVCC with 13, and middle hitter Kennya Sykes recorded five blocks — part of a 14-block performance by the Red Hawks.

After an off day from competition on Wednesday, the CVCC volleyball team returns to the court tonight for a road contest at Guilford Tech — the first of three straight days of matches.

Match time between the Red Hawks and Titans is set for 6 p.m. at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA in Jamestown.