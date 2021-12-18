No. 2 Duke tops Mountaineers 92-67

“I thought we battled,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “I just thought our guys got worn down and Duke was terrific. ... I’ve got a good team and this will just make us better.”

Duke: The Blue Devils played well enough to win by a comfortable margin. Duke took care of the ball, racking up 21 assists to just nine turnovers. Duke entered this game with the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the country at plus-1.95.

“We’re a really good offensive team when we share the ball the way that we did tonight,” Moore said.

Highlight reelMoore had two dunks that brought the crazy out of the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The first was a fast-break tomahawk slam at the 3:02 mark in the first half that came amidst a 14-5 run for the Blue Devils. On the second, at the 5:55 mark in the second half, Moore charged down the lane through traffic for a one-handed jam that gave Duke a 20-point lead.

“He’s having, right now, an All-American year. He’s played as well as anybody. And he’s been a leader,” Krzyzewski said of Moore. “With all of the work he did in April and May, he completely changed his athletic ability.”