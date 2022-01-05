No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski could sense his Duke players were battling fatigue by halftime in the second-ranked Blue Devils' return from a COVID-19 outbreak. So he kept the message simple.

“I said, ‘I know you guys are tired," he said. “’But you cannot be tired on the defensive end.”

The approach worked, with the Blue Devils holding Georgia Tech to 33% shooting while grinding out a 69-57 win on Tuesday night in their first game in nearly two weeks.

Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won despite shooting a season-low 37.3%. But Duke held the Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-3) to 33% while dominating the glass (48-35) to get extra looks behind Banchero and Mark Williams (10 points, 14 rebounds).

It was never easy. Duke led by 15 midway through the second half but struggled to put this one away, with the Yellow Jackets twice cutting the deficit to six in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Still, Duke came up with answers — namely a vicious throwdown slam from AJ Griffin, a contested 3-pointer from fellow freshman Trevor Keels and multiple late free throws — to stay in front.