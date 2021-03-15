No. 2 CVCC tops Trojans, Hurricanes; finishes week 7-0

Fayetteville Tech 2

Playing in their fifth match in six days, the Red Hawks fended off a challenge from the Trojans in a thrilling five-set win. Set scores were 23-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15 and 15-10. Sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill and sophomore setter Amber Barker tallied career-best performances during the match. McNeill recorded a career-high 21 kills, while Barker made a career-high 41 assists. Freshmen Carter Gibson and Kennya Sykes added eight kills apiece on offense in the match for CVCC. Defensively, Red Hawk libero Caitlin Dailey and defensive specialist Abbey Smith recorded a team-leading 17 digs. Catawba Valley also recorded 14 blocks, including four from Sykes and three from Gibson. No. 2 Catawba Valley 3, Louisburg 0 The Red Hawks earned their sixth victory of the week, sweeping the host Hurricanes in their second match on Saturday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-11. Aasia McNeill once again led CVCC offensively with 10 kills. Lilly Weaver and Kennya Sykes added seven kills each, and Amber Barker recorded a team-leading 29 assists to help guide the Red Hawk attack. Catawba Valley recorded a season-high 14 aces, including four from Weaver and three apiece from McNeill, Sykes and Abbey Smith. Libero Caitlin Dailey led CVCC in digs in Saturday’s second match with 14. The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Wednesday for a home twi-match against Milligan and Spartanburg Methodist. Match time is set for 2 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.