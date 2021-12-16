No. 2 Blue Devils rout South Carolina State

Edward Oliver-Hampton had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs (3-8).

“We were just outmanned. We had to play a perfect game to kind of keep it close, and we didn’t do that,” Bulldogs coach Tony Madlock said. “My guys competed. That’s all I can ask for.”

BIG PICTURE

S.C. State: The Bulldogs had won two straight entering the game, but couldn’t keep up with one of the top teams in the country. S.C. State carries two upperclassmen on its roster, and its inexperience showed as the Bulldogs committed 17 fouls and 17 turnovers. The youthful squad will aim to be more competitive in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Duke: The Blue Devils hadn't played since their loss to Ohio State on Nov. 30 but were able to shake off the rust and capture a convincing win. Duke remained sharp defensively, holding the Bulldogs to 4-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Duke shot 15 of 27 (55.6%) from 3-point range, its best performance of the season. Eight different Blue Devils hit at least one 3-pointer, which tied a school record.