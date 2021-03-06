No. 19 Red Hawks’ doubles trouble for Pirates in 17-8 win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Behind 12 hits including a season-high six doubles, the 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team thrashed Scoutz USA for a 17-8 victory at SRP Park on Thursday afternoon.

Right fielder Brett Eurey led the Red Hawks (8-2) with four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs. Eurey was one of four CVCC batters with multiple hits.

CVCC second baseman Chandler Blackwelder went 3-for-6 with three RBIs, first baseman James Hinson added two hits in four at-bats with three RBIs and center fielder Malik Stephens tallied two hits, three runs scored, one RBI and four stolen bases.

Trialing 3-2 after three complete innings, the Red Hawks scored 11 runs in the next two frames, including an eight-run top of the fourth inning, to pull ahead for good against Scoutz USA (8-5-2).

Blackwelder’s three-run home run led the offensive charge for Catawba Valley in that fourth inning, while Eurey and designated hitter Mashashi Takegama both had RBI doubles during the inning.

On the mound for CVCC, Matias Marchesini improved to 2-0. He allowed two hits, one earned run, one walk and struck out for Scoutz USA batters in 2 2/3 innings of relief.