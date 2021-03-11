No. 19 Red Hawks clip Cobras; Rozzelle wins 200th game

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team scored nine straight runs on Wednesday and held off a late charge by rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to earn a 9-8 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.
With the victory, Red Hawk head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle claimed his 200th career victory at the helm of the CVCC baseball program.
The Cobras (5-4) took command early in Wednesday’s Region contest, scoring the first four runs of the game — one in the first inning, two in the third inning and one in the fourth inning.
Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, CVCC (13-2) scored five runs during the inning to take the lead for good.
Red Hawks right fielder Brett Eurey recorded a two-RBI single during the fourth inning, while third baseman Jordan Montgomery and center fielder Malik Stephens Botha added RBI singles.
Catawba Valley padded its lead during the fifth inning, adding a run on an RBI single by shortstop Kye Andress.
CVCC would make it nine-straight runs after scoring three more times in the sixth inning. Eurey brought home a run after scoring from third base on a balk, Stephens drew a bases-loaded walk and Montgomery scored on an error.
Caldwell rallied late, pushing across a run on a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning, and the Cobras scored two runs on an RBI single and an RBI double in the eighth inning.
The Cobras would cut the lead to just one in the ninth inning after an error by shortstop Kye Andress plated a run, but Red Hawk reliever Cooper Sain was able to force a fly out to right field to end the game and seal his team’s 10th consecutive victory.
The CVCC baseball team returns to action this weekend for a pivotal three-game conference set against Patrick Henry Community College (12-1, 3-0 in Region 10).
The Red Hawks and Patriots will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday consisting of one nine-inning and one seven-inning contest before finishing their series on Sunday with a single nine-inning game at noon. Meanwhile, Caldwell visits Florence-Darlington Tech on Sunday for a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Catawba Valley 89, Patrick Henry 75
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its second victory in eight days against Patrick Henry, winning by 14 points on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Kelis Carmon paced the Red Hawks (8-1) with a team-high 24 points,. Ariana Montgomery added 18 points, and Anayia Fulson scored 11 points.
Carmon scored 17 of her points during the first quarter of Wednesday’s contest — part of a 27-point first quarter for CVCC, which took a 27-15 lead after one stanza.
A big third quarter allowed the Patriots to tie the contest heading into the final quarter of play.
However, the Red Hawks would score 32 points in the fourth quarter and outscore Patrick Henry by 14 points to earn the road victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to the court on Saturday for a road Region 10 contest against Cape Fear. Tipoff in Wilmington is set for 1 p.m.