No. 19 Red Hawks clip Cobras; Rozzelle wins 200th game

The 19th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team scored nine straight runs on Wednesday and held off a late charge by rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to earn a 9-8 victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

With the victory, Red Hawk head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle claimed his 200th career victory at the helm of the CVCC baseball program.

The Cobras (5-4) took command early in Wednesday’s Region contest, scoring the first four runs of the game — one in the first inning, two in the third inning and one in the fourth inning.

Down 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, CVCC (13-2) scored five runs during the inning to take the lead for good.

Red Hawks right fielder Brett Eurey recorded a two-RBI single during the fourth inning, while third baseman Jordan Montgomery and center fielder Malik Stephens Botha added RBI singles.

Catawba Valley padded its lead during the fifth inning, adding a run on an RBI single by shortstop Kye Andress.