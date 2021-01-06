No. 19 Clemson earns 74-70 win over Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Brad Brownell wasn't sure what he was watching in the first half as the 19th-ranked Tigers looked destined for another quick fall from the national rankings.

Then Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game and Clemson rallied from nine points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State 74-70 in overtime Tuesday night.

“Thankfully, our guys woke up," Brownell said, “and responded the way good teams do.”

Maybe it's time to see how good Clemson (9-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) can be in a power league where none of the usual powers have yet emerged.

Nick Honor, a high-scoring Fordham transfer, had 21 points off five 3-pointers, including one that tied things at 62 in the final minute of regulation.

It was Honor's highest point total since joining Clemson after sitting out last season.

“Whoever needs to step up, can,” Honor said.

Although, it took a while for the Tigers to get going.