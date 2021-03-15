No. 18 Red Hawks fall on the road against Sea Devils

The 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team fell short on the road Saturday in an 86-84 loss to Cape Fear. Kelis Carmon led the Red Hawks (8-2, 5-2 in Region 10) with a career-high 30 points. Three other Red Hawks also scored in double figures in Saturday’s game, including A.J. Davis with 15 points, Camari Jetter with 13 points and Makayla Weaver with 12 points. Cape Fear led 68-55 through three quarters of Thursday’s Region 10 contest, but a 29-point fourth quarter by the Red Hawks, including 11 from Davis, helped pull Catawba Valley within contention. Despite that effort, though, the Sea Devils were able to hang on for the conference victory at home. The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to bounce back when it returns to the court on Tuesday for a home Region 10 contest against USC Salkehatchie. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Indians is set for 5 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.