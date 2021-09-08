No. 17 Red Hawks go 2-0 at Walters State Invitational

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The 17th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team went 2-0 during the Labor Day weekend, winning both of its matches at the Walters State Invitational.

The Red Hawks (5-2) defeated Division I Spartanburg Methodist in three sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-21) to open the event last Friday morning.

Carter Gibson paced Catawba Valley with eight kills in the match, Grace Nelson added seven kills and middle hitters Hayley Stull and Kennya Sykes combined for five kills apiece.

Facing Itawamba (Mississippi) in their second match of the Invitational, the Red Hawks quickly won the first two sets against the Indians — 25-16 and 25-20 — before battling for a 30-28 set three win, taking their second match in straight sets.

Leaders for Catawba Valley in its match with Itawamba included Sykes (nine kills), Gibson (eight kills, 13 digs), Amber Barker (six kills, 13 assists), Kenley Killian (14 assists) and Abbey Smith (17 digs).