No. 17 Red Hawks blast past Patriots late

The 17th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team weathered an early onslaught by visiting Patrick Henry on Wednesday night and pulled away late for a 71-56 conference victory at the Tarlton Complex.

Derrick Molden and Jaylen Prioleau led the Red Hawks (3-0, 2-0 in Region 10) with 14 points each, while Malik Hamrick added 11 points in the victory.

The Patriots took command early in Wednesday’s conference matchup, making two quick 3-pointers to grab a 10-4 lead. Patrick Henry went on to make five 3-point baskets during the opening 10 minutes of the game.

Despite its early deficit, CVCC was able to battle back and take a 32-29 lead at the halftime break, powered by seven points from Molden and six points apiece from Prioleau and forward E.J. Thomas.

The Red Hawks held on to a slim lead throughout the first 15 minutes of the second half, trading baskets with the Patriots, but with just over five minutes left in the contest, CVCC expanded its lead into double digits thanks to a 3-pointer and two fast-break layups by Hamrick and a layup and free throws from Thomas.

Patrick Henry got into foul trouble late, allowing CVCC to hold on to the double-digit advantage on its way to its second conference victory of the 2020-21 season.

The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday with a 3 p.m. home conference matchup with Sandhills Community College.