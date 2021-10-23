No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56

The Black Knights then drove deep into Wake Forest on the ensuing possession and tried some trickery on a fourth-and-5. It backfired big-time when quarterback Cade Ballard, in his first play of the season, lined up as the holder and his pass into the left flat was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who returned it 83 yards for a touchdown and a 42-28 lead.

But the big plays just kept coming.

Anthony Adkins raced 71 yards for an Army score and Hartman responded with a 75-yard strike to Ke'Shawn Williams.

Army matched the Demon Deacons on the scoreboard in the first half until Christian Beal-Smith scored on a 13-yard run up the gut of the Army defense with 35 seconds left in the second quarter to give Wake Forest a 28-21 halftime lead.

Hartman guided the Demon Deacons to two quick scores in the first quarter. The second was keyed by two big plays. Pinned at his own 3, Hartman hit A.T. Perry for 50 yards down the middle and three plays later connected with Roberson for a 41-yard score and a 14-7 lead.

After Buchanan's 3-yard scoring run knotted the score at 14-all early in the second quarter, Hartman connected on a 54-yard scoring pass to Perry, who was free and clear after Army defender Cam Jones fell.