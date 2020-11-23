No. 16 Tar Heels eager to move past 14-19 season

Roy Williams couldn’t wait to get back on the practice court with No. 16 North Carolina after the worst season of his Hall of Fame career. His players noticed, too, in the urgency Williams had in pouncing on any missed detail.

It was the only way he knew how to turn last year’s debacle — his only losing season — into the foundation for a leap back to a more Carolina-like season.

“I’m hungry,” Williams said. “I did not enjoy that. It’s not something that was fun. So I’m hopeful that the hunger and motivation, our players will feel it the same way.

“You can’t just snap your fingers and change things. But you can focus on this year and try to do everything to the best of your ability every single possession.”

The Tar Heels (14-19) struggled amid a talent drain from the previous season as well as a wave of injuries on the way to finishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference. That included their first-ever home loss to Clemson, blown late leads in a wild overtime loss to rival Duke and a season-ending 28-point loss to Syracuse that stood as the program’s worst in any ACC Tournament game.