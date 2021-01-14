No. 16 Louisville tops Wake Forest 77-65

WINSTON-SALEM — No. 16 Louisville twice flirted with handing Wake Forest a lopsided loss only to squander leads. The good news for coach Chris Mack was the way the Cardinals responded each time.

Carlik Jones scored a season-high 23 points to help the Cardinals beat the Demon Deacons 77-65 on Wednesday night, extending their best start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Samuell Williamson added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-1, 4-0 ACC), who first let a 14-point lead slide all the way to four in the first half. Then, after pushing ahead by 16 after halftime, Louisville watched Wake Forest climb to within a point.

“I think it's very evident at times that we have a very young team that will give up a couple of easy ones and allow somebody to get back in the game," Mack said.

The Cardinals had issues with foul trouble — most notably with David Johnson picking up his fourth foul with more than 12 minutes left — as well as multiple players dealing with cramping . Yet Louisville never surrendered the lead before finally putting this one away in the final 6 minutes.

Jones said the message among the players in the huddle was “to just stick together and fight it out and dig it out, and I believe that's what we did tonight.”