No. 15 North Carolina looks to flip the script at Virginia

The Cavaliers had been making steady progress under Mendenhall until this year. Slow starts have put forced Virginia to have to play from behind. The Cavaliers have been outscored 55-10 in the first quarter and have never scored first.

Mendenhall, though, believes his team's winning attitude remains strong, even if the outcomes have not been what they've been accustomed to during his tenure.

“I’m really, really encouraged and proud of them because this is kind of uncharted territory for a group of guys that’s won a lot in the past three years and had expected to and now it’s, it’s been ‘well, this isn’t what we expected,'” Mendenhall said this week.

Some other things to watch when North Carolina visits Virginia on Saturday:

RUNNING STRONG

Much of the attention UNC’s offense received entering the season focused on the return of quarterback Sam Howell, but it’s been the ground game that has stood out for the Tar Heels. Running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams are the only teammates in the country each averaging 100 yards rushing among teams that have played multiple games, with Carter ranking 11th in the Bowl Subdivision (116.8) and Williams 14th (112.4).