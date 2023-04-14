The 14th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team closed out the home portion of its spring 2023 schedule on Wednesday with a conference doubleheader sweep of Cleveland Community College at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 34-6 overall and 16-4 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: No. 14 Catawba Valley 5, Cleveland 1

Behind a three-RBI day from center fielder Annie Andrews and a seven-strikeout performance on the mound from Mayson Lail, the Red Hawks took the opening game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

The Yetis took a 1-0 lead through two complete innings, but the Red Hawks answered back with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, including two runs on a double by Andrews. Emma Kuproski also brought in a run in the inning on a single.

Catawba Valley added two more runs in the fourth inning, one on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Chesney Stikeleather and the other on an RBI groundout by Andrews.

Lail held the Yeti batters in check by allowing just seven hits, one unearned run, three walks and striking out eight batters. She improves to 17-4 on the season.

Game 2: No. 14 Catawba Valley 7, Cleveland 1

The Red Hawks pounded out 13 hits, including two each off the bats of Chesney Stikeleather, Annie Andrews and Emma Kuproski, to complete Wednesday’s conference doubleheader sweep against the Yetis.

Tied 1-1 through two innings, the Red Hawks scored four runs in the bottom of the third, including RBI singles from Kuproski, Andrews and Abby Teague.

Stikeleather’s RBI single in the fourth inning made it a 6-1 Red Hawk lead, and Kensley Southers added an RBI in the fifth inning to complete the game’s scoring.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Jillian Jones earned the win, improving to 16-2 on the season. She allowed four hits, one run, two walks and struck out five batters in seven complete innings.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to action today against Brunswick Community College for the first of four straight road conference doubleheaders to close out the regular season. First pitch between the Red Hawks and Dolphins is set for 4 p.m.