No. 11 Miami looks to snap a trend at NC State

“Yes, the records are there: we always lose after a bye week,” Miami receiver Mike Harley said. “But we just feel if we come out motivated, not worry about everything ... take it out to the game, we’ll just win. We’re just motivated.”

N.C. State is coming off a bye for the first time this season, after playing six consecutive weeks and winning four of those games to match its victory total from the entire 2019 season.

N.C. State needed last week’s open date to get healthy with numerous players banged up coming out of an Oct. 24 loss at rival North Carolina. The Wolfpack appeared to be on the rise with the improved play from quarterback Devin Leary, but he went down — likely for the season — to a broken leg in the Oct. 17 win against Duke.

Bailey Hockman started against the Tar Heels while true freshman Ben Finley also got extensive playing time in that one. Hockman is atop the depth chart for the Miami game.

“We just have to be smart with Ben,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “At the same time, Bailey operates our offense really well. ... I think if you’re going to do something like that, you’ve just got to be smart about the flow of the game and not let one kid get out of rhythm, because rhythm is a big part of playing that position.”