No. 11 Miami earns comeback win over NC State

RALEIGH — When No. 11 Miami needed to make plays, D’Eriq King said he had faith in his teammates.

In turn, the Hurricanes figured they had the right guy at quarterback

King threw five touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead 54-yard catch-and-run play with Michael Harley with 2:43 left, and Miami rallied to beat North Carolina State 44-41 on Friday night.

“I had no doubt we could go down there (and score),” King said. “I just trust those guys. Everybody out there. … It’s just about winning games. That’s all I care about.”

The Houston transfer was 31 for 41 for 430 yards and ran for a game-high 105 yards on 15 carries.

“He came ready to play,” Miami tight end Will Mallory said. “He came ready to lead us and that’s exactly what he did. Everybody had that confidence in his ability.”

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.