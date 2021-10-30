No. 11 Irish leery if Tar Heels go bump tonight

“They had some big O-linemen and Howell was tough to bring down,” said Foskey, who managed one of Notre Dame’s six sacks in last year’s victory. “He’s running more this year, and it’s always a challenge going against a running quarterback.”

The Tar Heels have allowed 27 sacks in seven games (3.86 per game, 127th out of 130 teams nationally). The Irish have 19 sacks (2.71 per game, 31st).

CHASING HOWELLIf Howell throws for 300 yards, he will pass North Carolina career leader T.J. Yates (9,377 yards). He already is the leader in career passing touchdowns with 86.

Brown said Howell spent the bye week getting healthy again.

“I feel like I kind of have a fresh start after the bye week,” Howell said. “I feel really good about the improvements I made from a health standpoint.”

IMPROVING LINEIn the last two victories, the Irish have settled on tackle Joe Alt and guard Andrew Kristofic on the left side of center Jarrett Patterson, right guard Cain Madden and right tackle Josh Lugg.

“It took a bit longer than we may have expected,” the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Kristofic said. “But we have a group of guys who are extremely dedicated to getting better every day.”