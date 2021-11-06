No. 10 Wake visits UNC in nonconference game

CHAPEL HILL — Wake Forest has its highest AP Top 25 ranking, the best start in program history and is in the race to reach the College Football Playoff.

Getting there requires the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons to keep winning through a demanding November — starting with today’s unusual matchup against fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina that won’t count in the league standings.

It marks the second nonconference game between the Demon Deacons (8-0, No. 9 CFP ) and Tar Heels (4-4) in three seasons. It originated from a 2015 agreement to play a home-and-home series outside of ACC play because they don’t meet as often amid the expanded league’s scheduling rotation.

This game won’t affect Wake Forest’s push for its first ACC title since 2006, but can impact just about everything else in a special season.

“Definitely the temptation’s there,” tight end Brandon Chapman said of getting caught up in the historic start. “We keep reminding each other, put on the blinders. ... It’s all about what we believe in and what we think we can do.”

The Tar Heels started the year at No. 10, but enter November trying to become bowl eligible. They’re coming off a loss to No. 8 Notre Dame.