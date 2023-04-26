The 10th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team closed out its spring 2023 regular season with a doubleheader conference sweep against visiting Wake Tech on Tuesday.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 40-6 overall and 27-3 in Region 10 play.

Game 1: No. 10 Catawba Valley 10, Wake Tech 1 (six innings) Pitcher Mayson Lail held the Eagles to just three hits and the Red Hawks tallied 16 hits at the plate in a nine-run victory in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Jessica Cannon and Annie Andrews led Catawba Valley on offense with three hits each, and Camryn Bryant and Grace Andrews added two hits apiece.

Red Hawk right fielder Emma Kuproski drove in a team-high three runs, and Chensey Stikeleather and Andrews recorded two RBIs each.

Lail struck out 12 batters and allowed four walks in her six-inning performance. She improves to 21-4 overall on the season.

Game 2: No. 10 Catawba Valley 13, Wake Tech 1 (five innings) Behind a nine-run third inning, the Red Hawks completed the conference doubleheader sweep with a 12-run victory in Game 2 against the Eagles.

Annie Andrews led Catawba Valley with two hits — both home runs — and four RBIs. Both of Andrews’ homers took place during the third inning.

Chesney Stikeleather added three hits and three RBIs for CVCC, and Jessica Cannon, Alyssa Kropski and Jillian Jones recorded two hits each.

On the mound, Jones allowed five hits, one run, one walk and struck out one batter to earn her 18th win of the spring.

Winners of 18 straight games, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team starts Region 10 tournament play with a best-of-three series against Fayetteville Tech that will include a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Monday and a single game (if necessary) on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.