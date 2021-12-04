No. 1. Georgia looks to become top dog in SEC

“What our players need to do is just focus on one play at a time, winning as many plays as we can,” Saban said. “Don’t worry about the scoreboard and what the outcome means.”

While Georgia has rarely been challenged — or even trailed — this season, the Tide has won four games by less than a touchdown.

Alabama managed to escape the Iron Bowl last week with a victory over Auburn, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 24-22 in four overtimes.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett hasn’t paid any attention to Alabama’s close calls.

“Football is such a crazy sport, and there’s so many different aspects that go into an individual game that determine a score,” he said. “We have too much respect for who Alabama is this year as a team to allow ourselves to do that.”

Smart, a former defensive coordinator under Saban, has yet to beat his mentor in three meetings since taking over at Georgia — including a crushing overtime loss in the national championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

That is a hurdle Smart must get over, of course, to be recognized as a true equal to his ex-boss.