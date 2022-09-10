No. 1 Ferris State too much for Bears on gridiron

Following a 19-point win over Virginia State in the re-opening of Moretz Stadium last week, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team remained at home for a Week 2 matchup with the No. 1 team in the American Football Coaches Association poll, defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State. Despite a slow start, the Bulldogs made the most of their first trip to North Carolina, winning 27-5 on Saturday afternoon in Hickory.

Ferris State outgained the 14th-ranked Bears 359-94, including a 188-16 edge in rushing yards. Fifty of the Bulldogs’ 78 plays came on the ground, while LR ran the ball 32 times and threw 24 passes.

The Bulldogs also picked up 20 first downs as compared to six for the Bears. Ferris State was 5 of 17 on third downs and 2 of 5 on fourth downs, while LR was 1 of 16 on third downs and didn’t attempt a fourth-down conversion.

“I want to see us bounce back,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said of what he hopes to see from his team this week in practice. “We can’t hang our heads, we can’t sulk, there’s no time for that. We have things that we need to get corrected and we’ll work really hard on them this week in practice. We’ll be more attentive to those items throughout the week and we’ll have great effort.”

After a three-and-out to open the game, Ferris State (2-0) was forced to punt from deep in its own territory. However, the snap was over the head of punter Quentin Beck and out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for LR with 13:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Following two punts by the Bulldogs and three by the Bears (1-1) on each of the next five opening-quarter possessions, Ferris State put together the first touchdown drive of the game late in the period. On second-and-9, Evan Cummins fired a strike to Xavier Wade, who caught the ball on the right sideline and cut back to the middle for a 75-yard jaunt to the end zone that made it 7-2 in favor of the Bulldogs at the 1:39 mark.

After the squads exchanged punts, LR drove 46 yards in five plays to set up a 36-yard field goal from Johnathan Medlin with 10:44 to play in the second quarter. The Bears’ biggest play of the day came on the first play of the series, a 42-yard pass from Sean White to Kelin Parsons.

Ferris State responded with the longest scoring drive of the contest, a 15-play, 81-yard trip that took over six minutes off the clock and ended with a 2-yard TD run from quarterback Carson Gulker. The extra point was blocked, but the Bulldogs led 13-5 at the half.

Gulker crossed the goal line two more times in the third quarter, first from 10 yards out at the 6:27 mark and again from 1 yard out with 1:30 left in the period following an LR fumble. The redshirt freshman was the game’s leading rusher with 81 yards on 18 carries, with the senior Cummins completing 9 of 21 passes for 145 yards while also carrying the ball 11 times for 25 yards.

Wade was the game’s leading receiver with his only catch coming on the 75-yard completion in the opening quarter, while junior edge rusher Caleb Murphy made it difficult on LR all day. Murphy finished with game highs in tackles (12), tackles for loss (six) and sacks (five), and he also forced a fumble.

“It kept us off schedule on offense,” said Jacobs of Ferris State’s defensive pressure. “Any time you give up seven sacks and the one kid (Murphy) had five, obviously we struggled to protect against that kid today. ... We knew they were a good front, but we didn’t do enough to give our quarterback an opportunity to stay on schedule.”

White was held to 9-of-24 passing for 78 yards and an interception — Ferris State’s Vincent Cooley came up with the pick — while facing constant pressure from the Bulldogs’ defense. He was able to find Parsons four times for 50 yards, with Dwayne McGee adding 36 yards on 16 carries.

Defensively, LR’s Jimmie Palmer III and Jon Ross Maye had nine tackles apiece. Devin Hibbitt added seven tackles and a fumble recovery for the Bears’ only takeaway.

“I thought our defensive effort was tremendous today,” said Jacobs. “... We put them in some bad situations that led to easy scores and we’ll get some of that stuff corrected and we’ll play well next week.”

A bright spot for the Bears was the work of punter Michael Owen, a graduate student who averaged 40.7 yards on 12 punts with a long of 68. Four of his punts were downed inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line.

“I thought Mike Owen had maybe his finest day punting for us,” said Jacobs. “... We challenged him to do some things directionally today with the football and I thought between Mike Owen’s punting and where he placed the football as well as our punt coverage unit, they kept our team in this game for a long time, forced them onto some long fields.”

Following a bye, Ferris State will look for its 41st consecutive regular-season win when it hosts Waldorf on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. On the other side, LR begins South Atlantic Conference play with a visit to Erskine next Saturday at 4 p.m. before returning home to face Carson-Newman on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Note: At halftime, Lenoir-Rhyne recognized the family of former Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Nick de Lorme, who died in July after being diagnosed with cancer in June. De Lorme facilitated Saturday’s visit by the top-ranked Bulldogs to Hickory, and the theme of the contest was “Bears Fight Back” in honor of de Lorme and others who have battled or are battling cancer.