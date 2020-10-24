No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21

The Tigers broke fast for a 17-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game. That's when things got away from the five-time defending ACC champion.

Syracuse freshman Drew Tuazama blocked a punt and four plays later Sean Tucker scored on a 7-yard run. Then right before half, Orange cornerback Garrett Williams caught a pass off Amari Rodgers' hands and took it 39 yards for a pick six.

Lawrence had gone 12 games without throwing an interception before the streak ended last week against Georgia Tech.

Syracuse made it a one-score game when Nykeim Johnson caught an 83-yard TD pass from Culpepper to draw within 27-21 — and stun the crowd of about 19,000 before Booth's defensive score got the Tigers rolling to victory.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers were not sharp as in last week's rout of Georgia Tech, yet still found a way to win the game — something that will serve them well going forward as they face the harder part of of the season in November and December.

“We’re not entitled to roll the ball out there and win,” Elliott said. "Nobody’s going to lay down for us.”

