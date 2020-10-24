No. 1 Clemson, Syracuse heading in opposite directions

CLEMSON, S.C. — If Syracuse is trying to catch up with No. 1 Clemson, Orange coach Dino Babers believes his team has plenty of company.

“The entire country is chasing Clemson,” Babers said. “Alabama is chasing Clemson. Everybody is chasing Clemson. I think it’s fortunate for us every year we get an opportunity to play them. I don’t look at that as a thing that’s bad. I look at that as something that’s good.”

It has not been good recently. The teams, which meet today, are headed in opposite directions.

Clemson (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won the past 26 straight against league opponents and is seeking a 6-0 start for the sixth straight season.

Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) is coming off a loss at home to Liberty and has struggled to stay competitive.

That wasn't always the case in this series. Babers and the Orange were the last ACC team to take down the Tigers with a 27-24 upset in 2017. Syracuse was on the verge of doing it again a year later, holding a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Tigers rallied for a 27-23 win.

Since then, Clemson has gone on to two more ACC titles and a national championship. Syracuse is 12-13 and Babers may be sitting on the hottest coaching seat in the league.