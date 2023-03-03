PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Former Newton-Conover High star Chyna Cornwell was selected this week as an honorable mention member of the All-Big Ten Conference women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season. Currently a junior at Rutgers University, the Conover native was also chosen as Rutgers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

Cornwell started all 32 games for the Scarlet Knights (12-20), who were eliminated by Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. Rutgers’ second-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game, Cornwell led the team with 8.6 rebounds per game and tied for the team lead with 25 blocked shots.

Cornwell made a team-high 51.4% of her field goals during the 2022-23 season, and she also shot 67.5% from the free-throw line. She led Rutgers in double-doubles with nine, posting the following performances:

vs. Seton Hall (Nov. 11) – 10 points, 10 rebounds

vs. Cornell (Nov. 27) – 11 points, 16 rebounds

at Illinois (Dec. 7) – 10 points, 11 rebounds

vs. Hampton (Dec. 10) – 18 points, 14 rebounds

vs. New Orleans (Dec. 18) – 15 points, rebounds

at Maryland (Jan. 15) – 15 points, 13 rebounds

vs. Penn State (Jan. 26) – 16 points, 10 rebounds

vs. Wisconsin (Feb. 5) – 16 points, 11 rebounds

vs. Northwestern at Target Center (March 1) – 15 points, 16 rebounds

Prior to her college career, Cornwell scored 2,631 points and grabbed 2,143 rebounds in four years at Newton-Conover. In addition to numerous individual accolades, she also helped the Red Devils win a 2A co-state championship in 2020 (the state title games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Cornwell was the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s state girls basketball player of the year in 2020, and she also made the NCBCA all-state team during her sophomore and junior seasons at Newton-Conover. She was a four-time all-conference selection (two-time conference player of the year), a two-time all-district honoree and a two-time recipient of the Hickory Daily Record’s Catawba County girls basketball player of the year award.

Cornwell is listed as a 6-foot-3 forward on Rutgers’ team roster. After playing for legendary head coach C. Vivian Stringer during her first two college seasons, Cornwell played for Coquese Washington during the 2022-23 campaign following Stringer's retirement.