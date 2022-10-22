Newberry beats Lenoir-Rhyne in top-20 clash

Entering Saturday afternoon’s football game against Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne had won its previous three homecoming contests by an average of 48.3 points. But the 16th-ranked Wolves spoiled the 12th-ranked Bears’ celebration this time around.

Newberry won the 89th all-time meeting between the teams by a 38-24 final, keeping the Bears scoreless in the opening half before holding on for an important South Atlantic Conference victory. In doing so, the Wolves maintained possession of the Bishops’ Trophy after also beating LR last season.

With the victory, Newberry improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in SAC play. On the other side, the Bears dropped to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in league contests. Newberry and LR are currently tied with Wingate (7-1, 5-1 SAC) for the top spot in the SAC’s Piedmont Division, with the Bears hosting Wingate at 1 p.m. next Saturday and the Wolves hosting Limestone at 4 p.m.

“Our kids are super resilient,” LR coach Mike Jacobs said. “They’re a prideful group that works extremely hard and they understand all that was on the line today and they understand that they want to do it for their brothers and their teammates. I didn’t think we showed much quit, but I think a lack of execution can kind of sum up the entire day and we’ll make sure we get that corrected heading into next week.”

Newberry dominated time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for nearly 21 of the initial 30 minutes. The Wolves converted 5 of 7 third downs and picked up 13 first downs as compared to four first downs for LR in the opening half.

After winning the pregame coin toss and electing to receive the opening kickoff, the Wolves moved the ball 75 yards in 10 plays. Just under five minutes in, Dre Harris connected with Bryson Woodruff for a 6-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-0.

LR found success on its first drive as well, but an incompletion on fourth-and-2 resulted in a turnover on downs at the Wolves’ 31-yard line. Newberry made the Bears pay by driving 69 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 3-yard TD run from Harris with 12 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

The Bears’ remaining two possessions in the first half ended in an interception — Newberry’s AJ Valentine picked off LR’s Sean White at the 12:21 mark of the second quarter — and a punt. Following the punt, the Wolves held the ball for the final 8:41 of the half, with Lawson Reel nailing a 26-yard field goal as time expired to put the visitors up 17-0.

“They came out and were able to reasonably go down the field on the first drive and score, and then from there we just didn’t do a good enough job on third down I didn’t think in the first half,” said Jacobs. “They had the heavy slant in time of possession because we were having a hard time. We were getting pressure and forcing that young kid (Harris) to scramble around, we just didn’t ultimately finish. And to his credit, he made some big plays by keeping things alive with his feet and keeping his eyes downfield, and that hurt us.”

LR’s special teams made a couple of big plays in the third quarter to provide a spark. First, the Bears’ James Ussery knocked the ball away from Newberry’s Pat Phongsat on a punt return and Carson Keaton recovered the fumble at the Wolves’ 17. Two plays later, LR's Kelin Parsons scored on a 17-yard TD scamper to cut the deficit to 17-7 with 2:03 to play in the period.

Before the third quarter ended, the Bears’ special teams displayed its prowess once again, this time when Andre Jefferson blocked a punt attempt by Newberry’s Gibson Marsh. LR was unable to get the ball in the end zone, but did make it a one-score game thanks to a 26-yard field goal from Johnathan Medlin exactly a minute into the fourth.

From there, redshirt sophomore running back Mario Anderson took over for the Wolves. After being held to 42 yards on 18 carries through three quarters, he had 201 yards and two TDs on six carries in the fourth quarter alone. One run went for 58 yards, another for a 9-yard TD, yet another for a 75-yard score and a final scamper resulted in a 49-yard gain.

“He’s one of the elite backs in not just the conference but the country,” said Jacobs of Anderson. “We made it really tough on him in the first three quarters like we’ve done to almost every back we’ve played this year, and then we didn’t tackle well enough in the fourth quarter. ... For us to be as good as we’ve been against the run, that’s something we’ll take a really hard look at the film and see what we can do to put our kids in better positions.”

Following Anderson’s 9-yard TD run with 11:08 to play, LR countered with a 16-yard TD pass from White to Ryan Carter with 7:39 left. But Anderson’s 75-yard burst on the next play from scrimmage gave momentum back to the Wolves, who added a 5-yard TD run from Harris with 3:17 remaining to increase their advantage to 38-17.

The Bears found the end zone again in the game’s final minute when Jadus Davis hauled in a 22-yard pass from White. However, LR failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and Newberry was able to run out the clock.

“At the end of the day, that’s our first loss in the conference, and the things that we want to achieve as a program are mathematically still in front of us,” said Jacobs. “We’ve taken them out of our control now and we’ve got a really good Wingate team who’s a rival coming in here on Halloween weekend, and we’ll need to have a great week of practice and be ready to play a really good football team in back-to-back weeks.”

For the game, Newberry outgained LR 445-340, including a 282-103 advantage on the ground. In addition to Anderson’s 24 carries for 243 yards, the Wolves got 14 carries for 36 yards from Harris, who was also 11-of-20 passing for 163 yards. Newberry’s top pass catcher was Deshun Kitchings with 113 yards on five receptions.

LR received 237 yards on 23-of-39 passing from White, with Parsons catching seven passes for 100 yards and Carter adding 63 yards on six grabs. Zyheir Dillard led the Bears’ rushing attack with six carries for 47 yards, while Dwayne McGee finished with 45 yards on 14 attempts.

CLOSE TO TRIPLE DIGITS

With six receptions on Saturday, Ryan Carter now has 99 catches in his career. One more would make him the 11th player in Bears history to catch 100 passes.

A senior from Ringgold, Georgia, Carter has 29 receptions for 378 yards and two scores this fall. He also has 11 kickoff returns for 339 yards and a TD and 11 punt returns for 152 yards and a score.

1,000-YARD MAN

Mario Anderson’s performance on Saturday gives him over 1,000 rushing yards this season. He has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in six of the seven games he has played in, with 82 yards representing his season low in a 24-14 loss at Carson-Newman on Oct. 1.

For the season, Anderson has 1,061 yards and 13 TDs on 134 carries. His 152.4 rushing yards per game leads the SAC, as do his 13 rushing TDs.

OTHER ATHLETIC RESULTS

Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry also met on the soccer field Saturday in Newberry, South Carolina, with the Bears winning the women’s match by a 4-0 final and the men’s contest by a 1-0 score. Evan O’Leary scored a pair of goals for the Bears’ women’s team, while Carola Busquets and Elin Hansson had one goal apiece and Juan Hoyos was the lone goal scorer on the men’s side.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s volleyball team was in action as well, falling in four sets at the hands of visiting Wingate. Following a 25-20 loss to the 21st-ranked Bulldogs in the opening set, the Bears won 25-23 in the second set before falling 34-32 in the third set and 25-9 in the fourth set.